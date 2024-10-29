Body found in West End woods, Henrico homicide investigation underway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Henrico after a man was found dead in West End woods.

Cecil Lee Ryan, Jr., 58, of Henrico, was found deceased on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at about 3:33 p.m., along the 9100 block of Staples Mill Road, near Hungary Springs Road, according to Henrico Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Ryan was homeless and living in the woods," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. K. Herbst at 804-501-4831.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok