Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Body found in West End woods, Henrico homicide investigation underway

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on October 29, 2024
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Henrico after a man was found dead in West End woods.

Cecil Lee Ryan, Jr., 58, of Henrico, was found deceased on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at about 3:33 p.m., along the 9100 block of Staples Mill Road, near Hungary Springs Road, according to Henrico Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Ryan was homeless and living in the woods," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. K. Herbst at 804-501-4831.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone