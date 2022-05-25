CBS 6 wins 8 Regional Murrow Awards for reporting, digital, documentary, and video

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism produced in 2021. The region includes media in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Delaware.

WTVR CBS 6 earned Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the following categories:

Breaking News Coverage

Bullets Fly on Belt Atlantic: Community Mourns

Digital

CBS 6 News

Excellence in Video

Tomb of the Unknown Turns 100: The Mission is Going to Embrace You for Life

Feature Reporting

Tommie’s Trash Crusade: If I Don’t Do It I’d Be in a Wheelchair

Investigative Reporting

A Predator at the Spa

News Documentary

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Awards

Newscast

Crime 360

Sports Reporting

73-Year-Old BMX Rider Art Luck: Even if I Come in Last, I am Happy

WTVR CBS 6's eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards were the third most of any station in the U.S.

The winners will advance to the National Murrow Award competition.