CBS 6 wins 8 Regional Murrow Awards for reporting, digital, documentary, and video

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism produced in 2021. The region includes media in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Delaware.
WTVR CBS 6 earned Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the following categories:
Breaking News Coverage
Bullets Fly on Belt Atlantic: Community Mourns
Digital
CBS 6 News
Excellence in Video
Tomb of the Unknown Turns 100: The Mission is Going to Embrace You for Life
Feature Reporting
Tommie’s Trash Crusade: If I Don’t Do It I’d Be in a Wheelchair
Investigative Reporting
A Predator at the Spa
News Documentary
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Awards
Newscast
Crime 360
Sports Reporting
73-Year-Old BMX Rider Art Luck: Even if I Come in Last, I am Happy
WTVR CBS 6's eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards were the third most of any station in the U.S.
The winners will advance to the National Murrow Award competition.