Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CBS 6 wins 8 Regional Murrow Awards for reporting, digital, documentary, and video

CBS 6 Murrow Awards 2022.png
WTVR
CBS 6 Murrow Awards 2022.png
Posted at 3:38 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 15:55:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for journalism produced in 2021. The region includes media in Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Delaware.

WTVR CBS 6 earned Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in the following categories:

Breaking News Coverage
Bullets Fly on Belt Atlantic: Community Mourns

Digital
CBS 6 News

Excellence in Video
Tomb of the Unknown Turns 100: The Mission is Going to Embrace You for Life

Feature Reporting
Tommie’s Trash Crusade: If I Don’t Do It I’d Be in a Wheelchair

Investigative Reporting
A Predator at the Spa

News Documentary
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Awards

Newscast
Crime 360

Sports Reporting
73-Year-Old BMX Rider Art Luck: Even if I Come in Last, I am Happy

WTVR CBS 6's eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards were the third most of any station in the U.S.

The winners will advance to the National Murrow Award competition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone