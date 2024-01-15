He lost his bone marrow donor. Then more than 100 people showed up to help save his life.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Cayden Addison is a seven-year-old Chesapeake boy who's battling leukemia. When Addison recently lost his promised bone marrow donor, more than 100 people showed up to an event at Norfolk's Scope Arena to see if they could step in to be a life-saving match.

The January 14 bone marrow drive was hosted by Soulfull Vegan VA.

Of the 100+ potential donors, about three dozen people met the age and health guidelines to register, they said.

The event was organized after Cayden's family found out that he lost his promised bone marrow donor, leaving them rushing to find a replacement.

Cayden has already been through chemotherapy to treat his leukemia - a blood cancer that forms in bone marrow.

"The bone marrow transplant will kill all of the bone marrow that he has in his body hopefully removing any chemo or cancerous cells," Courtney Addison, Cayden's mother told WTKR. "With the bone marrow donor, the bone marrow will be implanted into his bones to help produce bone marrow without any cancerous cells."

Courtney Addison said her son has been in and out of the hospital.

"Cayden was originally diagnosed in April 2020," Addison said. "During that round for two years, he received chemotherapy. He relapsed in February 2023. I just found out a couple hours ago there are signs of his leukemia returning after two failed attempts of another treatment."

Addison said her son has been through a lot.

"He has a line that comes out of his chest where he can administer chemo, a button through his stomach where he can receive medicine," Addison said.

She said her son's mood remains uplifting.

"He always maintains a positive attitude," Addison said. "Cayden loves eating, loves dancing, and video games."

"While we have everyone under one roof, let’s get tested," Tree Kelty, the creator of Soulfull Vegan VA said. "All you have to do is swab your mouth. Let’s get tested to see if you can be a match to help Cayden."

If you weren't able to make it to Sunday's donor drive, you can text CaydenCFC to 61474 to see if you're a match or click here.