Man shot at Petersburg apartment complex, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man was shot in the leg at a Petersburg apartment complex Friday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Cavalier Apartments in the 200 block of Cavalier Drive. The man was shot at least once in the upper leg, and his injuries are currently considered non-life-threatening.

Police were on scene as of 11 p.m.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

