From baseball to blessings! ⚾️🙏 The Diamond hosted Richmond's inaugural Catholic Fest.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Diamond in Richmond hosted baseball games for decades, but on Saturday, it hosted a first-of-its-kind event — Catholic Fest.

The Catholic Diocese of Richmond estimated about 2,500 people attended Richmond's inaugural Catholic Fest.

The festival featured live music and dance performances, fellowship, and a Mass.

"During the year of the Jubilee of Hope, at this Catholic Fest, and every day, we have the opportunity for renewal and being freed from the burdens, the chains that bind us, keeping us from growing in faith, hope and love, from knowing and living God’s life,” Bishop Barry C. Knestout, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, said in a written statement.

Organizers said Catholic Fest welcomed all Richmonders, regardless of their religious affiliation.

The festival closed out with concerts from Marie Miller, The Young Escape, and Scythian.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.