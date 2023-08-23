Richmond casino project could be back on November ballot after judge sides with city

RICHMOND, Va. -- The prospect of a casino in the River City is one step closer to being on the ballot again after a judge sided with the city in a ruling Wednesday.

The ruling by the judge Wednesday came after arguments last week when a south Richmond nonprofit sought to block a second referendum. The Good Lions argued the city did not follow state law for the bidding process and it would impact their ability to raise money through bingo games.

The city argued the plaintiffs lacked standing and the harm they say the would suffer was only speculative.

The judge cited two reasons for ruling in favor of the city. One that this judicial proceeding of approving a ballot referendum was not the place for legal intervention. Second, even if it was, the Good Lions did not have the standing to bring the challenge as they couldn't fairly trace their potential revenue losses to the actions of the city. The judge added that it is more likely the state law allowing casinos that is responsible.

In response to the judge's ruling, the attorney for the Good Lions provided the following statement:

"We're very disappointed that the Court chose not to hear this case on the merits. This is about a 'no bid' contract which was given without any public input. If my clients don't have standing to challenge it, then nobody does -- which means the Constitution can be ignored."

Richmond City Council President and Ninth District Representative Mike Jones said moving forward and convincing voters, who first rejected the measure in 2021, to now say yes.

"For those 2,000,-3,000 that may have voted no last time, but didn't have as much information, we know the site now," Jones said. "We know the funding impact that's taken place in Danville, in Bristol, in Portsmouth. So, we know the impact that it can make. So, hopefully it will sway that center."

The mayor also applauded the ruling and said it would change the economic trajectory of the Southside for years to come.

The attorney for the Good Lions said the group can appeal the decision, but has not decided if they will.

However, one other potential roadblock is if the state budget has language blocking a referendum as has happened in the past.

State lawmakers said Wednesday morning that a budget deal could be reached by the end of the week, but would not say what details are included in it.

