Richmond woman who allegedly ran over a school bus driver turns herself in

RICHMOND, Va. — A 35-year-old woman who detectives said is connected to the death of a Chesterfield bus driver turned herself into police on Thursday.

Richmond Police said Tierra Carter of Richmond surrendered at Richmond Police headquarters and has been charged with felony hit-and-run. Additional charges are pending.

The incident happened on Aug. 12 in Mosby Court. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Littlepage Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.

They found a woman at the scene who had been hit by a car and transported her to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The suspect, believed to be Carter, fled the scene after hitting the woman, according to police.

The victim was identified by her family and police as 26-year-old Van'Meshia "Henny" Proctor of Richmond.

Proctor, according to Crime Insider sources, was part of a group of women seen arguing prior to the incident.

The source of the argument has not yet been disclosed.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett talked toProctor's family about the incident last week.

"She always had a smile on her face. It's just devastating to even believe it," Proctor's brother Marvin Battle said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.