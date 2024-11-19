Her young son died after contracting E. coli. She's concerned about the U.S. carrot recall.

RICHMOND, Va. — Health officials are urging you to inspect your refrigerators and freezer for potentially contaminated carrots after an E. coli outbreak has been linked to organic whole and baby carrots from a California farm.

Barbara Kowalcyk, Director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, emphasized the importance of discarding any carrots that may be part of the recall.

"This is a very deadly pathogen. There are already 15 hospitalizations and one death," Kowalcyk warned, urging Americans to take immediate action, as the contaminated carrots were sold under various brand names and distributed at multiple retailers across the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the affected carrots were pulled from store shelves, but Kowalcyk said the carrots could still be in people’s homes.

The recall is part of a series of recent food safety incidents, including a separate E. coli outbreak tied to onions used in McDonald’s quarter pounders and a Listeria outbreak linked to Boar's Head deli meats.

Kowalcyk’s work in food safety has been personal.

Over two decades ago, her 2.5-year-old son, Kevin, died after contracting E. coli from suspected contaminated ground meat.

"He went from being perfectly healthy to dead in 12 days," Kowalcyk said.

This tragedy led Kowalcyk to found a nonprofit focused on food safety, eventually leading her to her current role.

"My vision is for food systems that consistently and equitably deliver safe, nutritious, and affordable food to all," she said, emphasizing that no one should die from the food they eat.

Despite the rising number of recalls, Kowalcyk does not believe foodborne illness outbreaks are increasing, but rather that detection has improved.

"When you start looking for it, you are going to find it," she explained, noting that enhanced clinical testing and better reporting practices have made outbreaks easier to detect.

She highlighted a 2006 E. coli outbreak in spinach as a key moment that drew greater attention to produce safety.

However, Kowalcyk also warned that many foodborne illnesses go unreported.

The CDC estimates that 48 million Americans fall ill annually from foodborne diseases, with only a small fraction of those linked to specific outbreaks.

She cautioned that while the U.S. is often praised for having the safest food system in the world, it is far from perfect.

"They're already stretched pretty thin. If we take away additional resources, are we going to see outbreaks and recalls go away, which may not be because the food is safer. It may be because we just don't have the resources to to detect them," Kowalcyk said.

To protect themselves, Kowalcyk recommends consumers follow simple food safety practices: keep raw and cooked foods separate, avoid leaving food at room temperature for extended periods, and for vulnerable groups—including young children, seniors, and those with compromised immune systems—avoid foods more commonly linked to foodborne illness.

