Carowinds theme park offers trip for 14-year-old boy featured in 'Hand to Hold' adoption series

CHARLOTTE, Nc. -- Last week, as part of our 'Hand to Hold' series in which every day in November we feature a different child who is eligible for adoption, our story on 14-year-old Richard caught the attention of a theme park in North Carolina.

Richard had said his perfect day would be a trip to Carowinds in Charlotte, where he'd ride the Fury 325 rollercoaster and get a slushie.

The folks at Carowinds saw Richard's story, and reached out to us over the weekend. Now Richard will get his day at Carowinds, with an overnight stay at a hotel on site, meals, and a gift bag.

All to make this young man's journey a little easier.

"I saw your story," said Courtney Weber, director of communications at Carowinds." You're not technically in my market, so I reached out to my counterpart at Kings Dominion, to ask for a contact to get in contact with you. You put us in contact with his [social worker]. So that's the first step of community, right? Of people working together for something that's special? For us to see that somebody's wish is to come to Carowinds, which is something that we can easily make happen, and put a smile on his face, especially during the holidays, that is what is so special about an organization like Carowinds."

While the logistics are still being worked out, Weber says she will be sure to send us pictures of Richard's big day.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!