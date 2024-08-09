Caroline County homes suffer damage, downed trees from Debby: 'Absolute miracle no one was injured'

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- The Lake Caroline neighborhood in Caroline County is where the most significant damage is being felt after Tropical Storm Debby blew through the area.

Over 30 homes suffered damage in the neighborhood, with seven currently inhabitable with heavy damage.

A tornado warning was issued for the area at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Caroline until Aug 08 7:30PM Please seek shelter immediately and tune to CBS 6 for more information. pic.twitter.com/ReJyRFTPU6 — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) August 8, 2024

First responders say they were inundated with calls as soon as the National Weather Service issued the Tornado Warning.

They immediately responded to the Lake Caroline neighborhood, which is home to about 1,200 residences.

Officials went door to door to check on residents and sent those needing shelter and power to the neighborhood lodge.

Terri L. Jennings

"It's an absolute miracle no one was injured in this incident. Seeing the damage to some homes, cars are crushed homes are crushed," police said.

"To see no one injured at all. No reports of injuries. It's miraculous."

Rappahannock Electric is in the neighborhood helping to clear roadways and restore power to the community. Officials say there has also been a large community response with many working to help those impacted by the storm.

However, they say it's hard to say what the full extent of damage will be until Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.