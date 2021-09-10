Remembering 9/11: 'My parents instilled a strong sense of patriotism in me'

I was in kindergarten at Kenston Forest School in Blackstone on September 11, 2001.

I was only five years old, but I remember school letting out early and chaos around the school grounds.

I didn’t fully understand what was going on until my dad picked me up from school.

He was visibly upset, and when we got to my house, I remember sitting on the floor of my living room watching the news with my babysitter and my two-year-old sister.

My babysitter, Virginia Cradle, was panicked because her daughter Lucy worked at the Pentagon. Luckily, she didn’t go to work that day, but I remember her crying and being very upset.

I don’t remember anything else from the day, but in the days following 9/11, I remember my community coming together for several events, and my parents definitely instilled a strong sense of patriotism in my sister and me.

That year, my family decorated our Christmas tree with American flags, and I even had a patriotic birthday party.