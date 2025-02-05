Carnival Sunshine kicks off year-round cruises out of Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk and Carnival are partnering to offer cruise options year-round, beginning with the arrival of the Carnival Sunshine next week.

The 3,700-passenger ship will leave from Norfolk on Tuesday, February 11.

The same day, Nauticus, which operates the Norfolk's Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center, will cut the ribbon on the center's $12 million renovation.

It includes a new ramp, new U.S. Customs checkpoint and other additions to make it easier for passengers to board and get off visiting cruise ships.

Nauticus estimates more than 150,000 passengers will board Carnival cruises out of Norfolk this year, with an estimated total of 300,000 passengers coming through — up from 250,000 in previous years.

There's hope it will lead to a noticeable impact on the local economy and News 3 is told partnerships are forming to ensure cruise passengers who visit Norfolk have a memorable experience.

"We are working very closely with VisitNorfolk and a lot of our other local attractions and hotels to offer 'park-and-stay' packages with the hotels, specifically," said Rehn Saunders, director of Marketing and Development for Nauticus. "Restaurants are getting involved to offer discounts to cruise passengers to make this really feel like a great port to be at."

From Norfolk, the Carnival Sunshine will sail to The Bahamas, Bermuda and Caribbean destinations including Carnival's exclusive Celebration Key, which is set to open in July.

AAA predicts the cruise industry will see a 4.5 percent increase in passengers this year.