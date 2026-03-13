Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond holds 'specially called' CarMax Park meeting. Here's what happened.

CarMax-Park-Aerial-View.jpg
Richmond Flying Squirrels
The future CarMax Park will replace The Diamond and is to anchor the 67-acre Diamond District development.
CarMax-Park-Aerial-View.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The recent funding spat surrounding the soon-to-open CarMax Park appears headed toward resolution following several actions taken Thursday by the Richmond Economic Development Authority. In a specially called meeting, the EDA board voted to amend its stadium development agreement with Navigators Baseball – the owner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels that’s guiding the project – to clarify and formalize previously communicated commitments regarding their respective funding obligations for the ballpark, which is 99% complete and set to host its first game April 7. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone