RICHMOND, Va. -- The recent funding spat surrounding the soon-to-open CarMax Park appears headed toward resolution following several actions taken Thursday by the Richmond Economic Development Authority. In a specially called meeting, the EDA board voted to amend its stadium development agreement with Navigators Baseball – the owner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels that’s guiding the project – to clarify and formalize previously communicated commitments regarding their respective funding obligations for the ballpark, which is 99% complete and set to host its first game April 7. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Richmond holds 'specially called' CarMax Park meeting. Here's what happened.
