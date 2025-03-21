Richmond leaders visit CarMax Park to see the progress on Flying Squirrels’ new stadium

RICHMOND, Va. — As spring unfolds, the countdown to baseball season is on, with just 15 days remaining until the Flying Squirrels' final home opener at The Diamond.

Construction is already moving along at the future home of the Squirrels, CarMax Park, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2026 season. Richmond Mayor Danny Avula and city council members toured the site Thursday to check out the progress.

The new ballpark is projected to cost approximately $115 million and is expected to play a pivotal role in the broader Diamond District development. This initiative aims to revitalize the North Boulevard area, transforming it into a vibrant destination reminiscent of Scott's Addition.

Mayor Avula expressed optimism about the project, signaling a positive trajectory for his administration amid challenges faced in its early months.

Principal owner of the Flying Squirrels, Lou DiBella, joined Avula and council members on a walking tour of the stadium, further highlighting the collaborative effort behind the venture.

Once completed, CarMax Park will not only replace the aging 40-year-old Diamond but will also serve as a year-round venue for events, attracting visitors and groups from across the region. For many, the new park promises an experience that surpasses anything offered by its predecessor, setting the stage for a new era of baseball and community engagement in Richmond.

