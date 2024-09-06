What you can expect at Friday's CarMax Park fan festival in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fan festival will be held Friday for the newly-announced CarMax Park minor league baseball stadium in Richmond.

When it opens near the Diamond site in 2026, CarMax Park will be home to the Richmond Flying Squirrels and an array of community events throughout the year.

"The Diamond was all about limitations, CarMax Park is about possibilities, and so is the whole Diamond District," Richmond Flying Squirrels President & Managing General Partner Lou DiBella said at the naming announcement ceremony. "It's really going from limitations to possibilities. I'll take that trip every day."

The CarMax Park fan festival is set for 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., just before the first pitch of Friday night's Flying Squirrels game at the Diamond.

"The event will feature live entertainment, autographs from Flying Squirrels players, CarMax Park swag giveaways, food vendors, yard games, and more," organizers said in a statement. "Additionally, fans will have the chance to enter and win four tickets to the inaugural home game at CarMax Park. The fan festival is open to the public and a game ticket is not required to attend the festivities."



