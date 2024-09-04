Richmond's new baseball stadium will be called CarMax Park. Here's a look at what you can expect inside.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels are getting a new baseball stadium and that stadium will have a new name. CarMax Park is expected to open in Richmond's new Diamond District in time for the 2026 baseball season. CarMax is the country's largest used car retailer and was founded in the Richmond area where it remains headquartered.

"This is an exciting time for Richmond, and CarMax's naming rights partnership reflects our commitment to our city, its people, and its growth," CarMax president and chief executive officer Bill Nash said in a statement following Wednesday's naming announcement. “CarMax Park will bring the community together through unforgettable experiences. We're thrilled to take this next step with the Squirrels, continuing to build on our history of community engagement, innovation, and progress for our hometown.”

CarMax Park will replace The Diamond, which has been home to minor league baseball in Richmond since 1986.

"Our long-term partnership with CarMax allowed our future home to become a reality," Flying Squirrels Managing General Partner Lou DiBella said. "This commitment reflects the corporate and community leadership CarMax consistently demonstrates here in Richmond."

Both the Flying Squirrels and CarMax said the new park would host not only baseball but also concerts, festivals, and gatherings.

A groundbreaking ceremony for CarMax Park is scheduled for this Friday at 4:30 p.m. The new stadium will be built in the shadow of the Diamond and will be the cornerstone of the planned Diamond District which will include additional dining, shopping, and living options on and around Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

CarMax Park will feature:



A 360-degree, wrap-around concourse with distinct experiences and vantage points located throughout

A field-level dugout suite that will put fans in closer proximity to home plate than the opposing team

Group and social spaces will span the outfield and include a multi-tiered beer garden – emblematic of neighboring Scott's Addition – in left field

A kids’ zone with adjacent terraced outfield lawn seating in right-center field

Several climate-controlled, indoor spaces

20 luxury suites and a corner party suite showcasing views of the downtown Richmond skyline.

