CarMax Park scheduled to open ahead of Flying Squirrels' 2026 season

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the best lines about The Diamond is that the only thing to ever catch a home run there is a windshield.

That will change with the opening of CarMax Park next April, which is on schedule to happen in time for the Squirrels to open the 2026 season.

“When we showed up here in 2009, we were talking about this new facility” recalled Flying Squirrels General Manager Ben Rothrock. “To finally get to this point of seeing construction going on, there’s something different every single day.”

Media were given a walking tour of the new concourse of CarMax Park to take in the progress that Gilbane Construction has made. That concourse is much wider than the one at the Diamond, as will be the seats. CarMax Park will not have an upper deck like The Diamond, but will have 2-thousand more permanent seats than the “lower bowl” next door currently has. There will also be special seating areas behind home plate, next to the visitor’s dugout on the third base side and 5 more private boxes than the Squirrels currently have.

There will also be more than double the points of sale for concessions, and fans will be able to see the on-field action with 360 degree access.

“We felt like we put a lot of time and effort into this project” Rothrock added. “We’ve tried to make it the best we possibly can.”

CarMax Park will still have a capacity of near 10,000 fans, when you combine permanent seating with standing room areas and outfield bleachers.

“The ability to sit in the outfield is something that’s never been done in Richmond” Rothrock continued. “Those that are used to sitting in the (General Admission) section of The Diamond, it’s going to be more intimate.

With all the publicity and excitement surrounding the new stadium, Rothrock still doesn’t think fans truly know what they will be getting next spring. The anticipation is palpable, and even felt by the crew making it all happen.

“I’m excited! I know our team is excited” said Patrick Albrecht, a Richmond native who is the Senior Project Manager of CarMax Park for Gilbane Construction. “I see it in the community. I couldn’t imagine building a more important project in my career.”

“You can tell people want to be included in this project. I think that helps with our day-to-day grind.”

The new ballpark will have a video board 32 feet high and 115 feet wide. There will also be ribbon boards along the first and third base facades and along a vertical column in center field, combining for what should be the largest LED display in minor league baseball.

The Squirrels also unveiled a new season ticket membership plan for 2026. Click here to learn more.

