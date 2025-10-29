CarMax cuts hundreds of jobs, 'remains confident' in long-term strategy

RICHMOND, Va. — CarMax announced this week it would eliminate approximately Customer Experience Center (CEC) 350 jobs nationwide. The Goochland-based used car company said about two dozen people impacted by the cuts work in the Richmond area.

"We recently conducted a comprehensive review of our CECs and have determined that the reorganization of the CECs will help us best serve our customers and strengthen our business for the future," a CarMax spokesperson said in a statement about the job cuts. "After implementing several processes and technological improvements to streamline our customer communication support function, we are now able to realign key work areas, resulting in the consolidation of some teams."

CarMax recently announced a decrease in sales as part of its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results.

"While this was a challenging quarter, we remain confident in our long-term strategy and the strength of the earnings model that we have built," CarMax CEO Bill Nash said.

The company said it would offer severance, career support services, and the opportunity to apply for open CarMax jobs to those impacted by the layoff.

