CarMax orders employees back to office; terminates CEO

RICHMOND, Va. -- Days after laying off hundreds of employees amid a declining stock price and faltering earnings, CarMax is now making a big change at the top of its c-suite. The Goochland-based used car giant on Thursday said it terminated President and CEO Bill Nash, effective Dec. 1. Nash has led the Fortune 500 company since 2016 and has worked at CarMax for nearly 30 years. He’ll also relinquish his seat on the company’s board of directors as part of his departure. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.