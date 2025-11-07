Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

CarMax orders employees back to office; terminates CEO

CarMax
Richmond BizSense
CarMax is headquartered in Goochland’s West Creek Business Park.
CarMax
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Days after laying off hundreds of employees amid a declining stock price and faltering earnings, CarMax is now making a big change at the top of its c-suite. The Goochland-based used car giant on Thursday said it terminated President and CEO Bill Nash, effective Dec. 1. Nash has led the Fortune 500 company since 2016 and has worked at CarMax for nearly 30 years. He’ll also relinquish his seat on the company’s board of directors as part of his departure. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone