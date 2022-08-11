CarLotz brand to be retired in merger with San Francisco peer

RICHMOND, Va. — Homegrown used-vehicle retailer CarLotz’s days as a standalone public company look to be numbered. The struggling Scott’s Addition-based used vehicle retailer, which has faltered in the face of mounting losses, a lagging stock price and the toughest car market in recent memory, announced Tuesday evening its plans to be merged into Shift Technologies out of the West Coast. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 09:56:48-04
