CarLotz brand to be retired in merger with San Francisco peer

Michael Schwartz photo via Richmond BizSense
The future of the CarLotz headquarters in Scott’s Addition is up in the air after a merger with San Francisco-based Shift Technologies.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:56 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 09:56:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Homegrown used-vehicle retailer CarLotz’s days as a standalone public company look to be numbered. The struggling Scott’s Addition-based used vehicle retailer, which has faltered in the face of mounting losses, a lagging stock price and the toughest car market in recent memory, announced Tuesday evening its plans to be merged into Shift Technologies out of the West Coast. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

