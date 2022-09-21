Watch Now
Carbon monoxide leak shutters Floyd Avenue Post Office in Richmond

Richmond top stories and weather September 21, 2022
Posted at 10:37 AM, Sep 21, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Post Office located on Floyd Avenue in the City of Richmond is temporarily closed due to a carbon monoxide leak, according to a spokesperson for the USPS.

Customers reached out to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers with questions after they found the post office abruptly closed.

A sign was posted that said the location was closed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Customers said the mailboxes at the facility are overflowing, and people cannot access their P.O. Boxes, packages and mail.

"The Postal Service leases the facility, and the property owner is in the process of making necessary repairs. We hope normal operations will resume soon," Philip Bogenberger, a spokesperson for USPS, said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

