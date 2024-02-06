Police theory confirmed after body found in car that drove off Virginia Beach fishing pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We now know more information about the driver who drove off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier just over a week ago.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, police confirmed the person who recovered from the ocean with the car that drove off the pier was a 57-year-old man from Virginia Beach.

The new information comes after a medical examiner confirmed the man's identity. Police did not release the man's name.

Police also confirmed that the man had been reported missing by his family.

Before he was identified, VBPD said they believed he might be connected to the incident, since his case had many similarities to the circumstances surrounding the car that was driven into the water.

Reports of a car going off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier started coming in around 7 a.m. on Jan. 27.

In a viral video viewed more than 12 million times, a car can be seen driving down the pier, not stopping and falling into the water below.

Raw video shows car driving off VB fishing pier

It was a moment that captured the attention of people around the United States and beyond and drew calls for a focus on mental health.

Then for days, people waited for word on when the car would be recovered and more information about the driver.

The body and car were retrieved the morning of Friday, Feb. 2, six days after the vehicle plunged into the Atlantic Ocean a few hundred feet from the Virginia Beach Oceanfront boardwalk. Poor weather conditions, the car's instability, and diver safety concerns delayed the recovery, police said.

Police said they don't know why the man drove off the pier, but they believe his actions were intentional.

"While we cannot presume to fully know what motivated this individual’s actions, they do appear to have been deliberate," VBPD said.

The incident has prompted mental health discussions in the community. After the incident, tributes and posters about suicide awareness lined the walkway along the pier.

Angela Bohon/WTKR

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, we encourage you to use the following resources.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

You can call or text 988 if you’re in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress. It’s a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential support. They are available to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more at 988lifeline.org.

Findtreatment.gov

Findtreatment.gov is a confidential and anonymous resource for locating treatment facilities for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories. Visit https://findtreatment.gov/locator to locate treatment options near you.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline

The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-supported service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition. You can text “HelpLine” to 62640 or call 800-950-6264. Learn more about additional resources at www.nami.org/help.

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective

The Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a nationwide network of mental health professionals who offer virtual and in-office sessions at a steeply reduced rate to people who qualify. You can learn more at www.openpathcollective.org.