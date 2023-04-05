Car crashes into Chesterfield shopping center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A car crashed into a commercial building Wednesday morning near Chesterfield Towne Center.

Officers said it happened in the 1200 block of Carmia Way.

It appears the car crashed into the front of the Aqua-Tots Swim School Midlothian location, but officers have not confirmed this.

Police said there were no injuries reported.

The crash is under investigation.

Chesterfield Police

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.