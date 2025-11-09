Canvas for a Cure gala supports VCU Health ALS patients: 'I'm really blown away'

RICHMOND, Va. — The VCU Health ALS Clinic raised funds for patient care at its Canvas for a Cure gala held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on Saturday night.

Dr. Kelly Gwathmey, the clinic's director and associate professor of neurology, said the event is a way to honor the community and "really celebrate all the great accomplishments of our clinic as well as our research program."

"So we decided to throw this event really for the patients, the family members, the friends, our research collaborators, everyone — to bring them together to celebrate everything we've done."

Gwathmey said that insurance does not currently pay for multidisciplinary care even though studies show it improves quality of life and increases access to equipment and medications.

The clinic, which serves roughly 200 patients, relies on philanthropic support in addition to funding from various organizations to offer patients many specialties.

The clinic and research program at VCU Health is the largest of its kind in Virginia.

"Virginia This Morning" co-host Amy Lacey served as the event's emcee.



