CANny creations catch shoppers' eyes at Virginia mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -– Mallgoers in Virginia Beach are getting a look at a unique project in the center of Lynnhaven Mall.

On Sunday morning, teams of architects and engineers started building structures out of canned food. It’s called the Canstruction® Design and Build Competition. Each team has eight hours to build their structures.

Winners of the competition will be announced Tuesday evening.

The event is a fundraiser in which all canned goods will be given to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The creations will remain on display for the public to view until March 26.