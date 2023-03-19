Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

CANny creations catch shoppers' eyes at Virginia mall

canned goods competition
foodbank canstruction event 23 2.jpg
foodbank canstruction event 23.jpg
canned goods competition
Posted at 3:16 PM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 15:16:59-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -– Mallgoers in Virginia Beach are getting a look at a unique project in the center of Lynnhaven Mall.

On Sunday morning, teams of architects and engineers started building structures out of canned food. It’s called the Canstruction® Design and Build Competition. Each team has eight hours to build their structures.

foodbank canstruction event 23.jpg

Winners of the competition will be announced Tuesday evening.

The event is a fundraiser in which all canned goods will be given to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

The creations will remain on display for the public to view until March 26.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone