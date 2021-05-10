Watch
Candidate seeks recount in Virginia attorney general race

Posted at 7:01 PM, May 10, 2021
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Republican who narrowly lost the nomination for attorney general at a party convention is Virginia is requesting a recount.

Hard-right candidate Chuck Smith lost to Del. Jason Miyares by a 52-48 margin after ballots of more than 30,000 delegates were counted Sunday. The contest was closer than expected and involved multiple rounds of voting under a ranked-choice voting system implemented by party officials.

In a statement Monday, Smith said he requested the recount after reports that ballots from him were added to Miyares’ stack and vice versa. Smith’s campaign provided no further details about what allegedly occurred.

