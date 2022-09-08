Campus police investigating alleged racist altercation involving gun at University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The University of Richmond and campus police are now investigating a violent altercation that happened over the weekend between a student and a delivery driver.

The incident was captured on video and was posted online by the University of Richmond's student newspaper, The Collegian.

According to U of R's crime log, the incident happened around 2 a.m. behind Marsh Hall. According to the crime log, the incident was reported by university police as a simple assault with racial bias and a liquor law violation.

In the video, a student and a delivery driver got into a fight. The student is seen and heard taunting the driver before the student is seen punching and kicking the driver's car and then running around it and slamming the driver's door.

Seconds later, the delivery driver pulled out a gun. In the video, you can see onlookers tell the student to leave. The student and driver are then captured brawling on the ground and the driver is seen hitting the student.

U of R's president Ronald Crutcher said it was reported that the student used racist language during the incident. However, in an interview with the university's paper, the student denied that this happened.

The university and campus police have not released the name of the student or the driver.

After the story's publication of the video, one man who spoke with CBS6 said the incident was unsurprising and sad.

“The biggest thing for me is it happened at a place of higher education where someone is supposed to be thinking outside of the box trying to become a better person, yet you downgrade yourself,” said Jayimyn Moore.

In a letter, the U of R president called the incident deeply disturbing. He said no student, staff or visitor should ever be confronted with offensive language or threatening behavior.

He also wanted to make it clear that no firearms are allowed on campus outside of trained law enforcement.

The university said they are taking the matter seriously and they are providing students with resources if they are seeking support after the incident.

“I understand members of our community may feel unsettled and unsafe as a result of this incident. The following resources are available for those seeking support at this time,” said the university's president.

U of R is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact URPD's Chief McCoy at police@richmond.edu or 804-289-8715.