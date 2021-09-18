Cameron Gallagher Foundation to host event to fight stigma of teen mental health issues

RICHMOND, Va. -- An event next month at the Virginia International Raceway will continue the effort to erase the stigma of teenage mental health issues.

The Cameron K Gallagher Foundation, along with sponsor ACG Wealth Management, is hosting "Karting for CKG" which brings international sport car drivers together with amateur drivers the day before the Michelin GT Challenge at the track.

The CKG Foundation is a non-profit started by the Gallagher family following the death of 16-year-old Cameron Gallagher after she had just finished a half-marathon.

The tenth grader struggled with depression and had envisioned starting a project to bring awareness to teen mental health.

The October 7 event is a new type of outreach by the foundation: the popular “Speak Up 5K” race in Richmond has been a staple for the last seven years, so expanding to southwest Virginia presents a new challenge.

Clair Norman from the CKG Foundation and Sandy Wiggins from ACG stopped by the CBS6 studio to talk about why the new event in Danville, Virginia is so significant.

They say they hope the enthusiasm car racing generates will help them to reach a different demographic about the importance of paying attention to health issues among young people.