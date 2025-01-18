Water crisis led to 'substantial impact' for Richmond bakery: 'I came in to find water all over the floor'

RICHMOND, Va. — A popular Richmond bakery encountered an unexpected complication that prolonged its closure in the wake of the Richmond Water Crisis.

Cameo Cakery & Cafe, known for its festive atmosphere, usually closes only once a year in early January to take down its holiday decorations.

Owner Christina Miller had planned to use last Monday’s snow day to refresh the space. However, by the end of last week, she discovered that she could not reopen the bakery.

The water crisis affected numerous businesses in the area. While some remained open, they had to follow a boil water advisory. But Cameo Cakery faced additional challenges.

"I came in to find water all over the floor behind the bar," Miller said. "A pressure surge caused water to backtrack through the pipes, creating a fountain in our cafe's glass rinser.”



As cleanup efforts began, it became clear that the damage was severe.

"It’s just not feasible to operate with fans running," Miller explained. "They’re loud and create a trip hazard, making it difficult to function behind the bar."

This led to a week-long closure for the small business, posing a notable challenge for the growing bakery.

"It’s hard for a small business to be closed even for a day during the holidays. This has a substantial impact," she added.

Despite the setback, Miller took advantage of the closure to make improvements to the café.

"I love being productive and thought, well, I've got to make the most of this time," Miller said. "I needed to do some of this anyway, so I decided to dive in deep while waiting."

While insurance will cover the damage costs, the financial impact of the extended closure will still affect the café's operations.

Miller, who was eager to reopen last Monday, said she remains focused on bringing the charm of Cameo Cakery back to the Richmond community.

"We’ve missed you all and are so excited to welcome you back," she wrote on the shop's Facebook page. "Thank you for your patience and understanding…we hope it was worth the wait!"

