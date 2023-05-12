Virginia 8th grader dies after a tragedy on the baseball field

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A Charlottesville youth baseball player has died after he was struck in the head with a baseball during warm-ups.

Calvin Ness, an 8th-grade student at Buford Middle School, was struck by a ball hit by a coach on Monday.

Ness was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"Our family is so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of compassion and support. We give our heartfelt love for Calvin's teammates, coaches, and first responders. The last two days have shown us the impact that Calvin’s life had on so many communities he was a part of, from school to baseball and beyond," the Ness family said in a statement published on CBS 19 News. "In life, tragic and terrible things happen to wonderful people. Coach Adam and Calvin fell into this situation. Calvin LOVED being on Coach Adam's team. Adam reinvigorated Calvin's love for baseball, and Calvin was beaming with that love until his last moment on earth."

An Honor Walk was held Thursday night at the hospital where Calvin donated his organs to save the lives of others in need.

The Charlottesville Babe Ruth League has paused all games and practices until the league can discuss who it plans to move forward, CBS 19 reported.

"Once the families and players have had space to reflect and grieve, it is time to play ball again. Calvin wouldn't have it any other way," the family's statement concluded.

