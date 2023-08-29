Virginia Attorney General Miyares hosts human trafficking 'Call to Action' summit

RICHMOND, Va. -- Holly Smith says she was just 14 years old when a man she met at a shopping mall convinced her to run away, eventually forcing her into prostitution.

On Monday, Smith shared her story with lawmakers, non-profit leaders, and other trafficking survivors, asking for long-term solutions to stop human trafficking.

"It can lead to depression and anxiety, substance abuse disorders, mental health disorders, and that can continue to make someone vulnerable to violence and exploitation," Smith said in a speech shared at a prayer dinner.

The dinner, led by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, was attended by Governor Glenn Youngkin and the first lady.

Miyares will host a bipartisan conference Tuesday with state leaders and law enforcement to discuss the laterst and growing trends in trafficking across the state.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, human trafficking affects between 150 to 300 law enforcement victims every year in the commonwealth.

"We've seen an explosion of what's called familia trafficking," Miyares said. "As we deal with the addiction crisis in this country, you have family members who are so desperate to feed their addiction, they'll traffic their own child or younger sibling."

While about 60% of cases involve sexual exploitation, Miyares says 40% involve labor exploitation.

Earlier in August, federal and state authorities uncovered an operation involving a Williamsburg commercial laundry facility that had smuggled in 100 people, including children from El Salvador - to work long hours in poor conditions.

"It's prevalent, it's a reality, and so every Virginian can do their part by being part of the solution to stop human trafficking," Miyares said.

For Smith - she says the journey to healing has been long. "Even though I was trafficked for two nights and recovered by law enforcement, I suffered for years because I didn't get the services I need."

But she hopes stronger resources and laws will keep others from becoming a victim.

"I think this event is about a call to action so learn more and find ways to get involved in the community and stop all kinds of violence including human trafficking."

