California adopts Richmond-created Freedom Flag as official 9/11 remembrance symbol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has become the fourth state to adopt the Freedom Flag as its official symbol of remembrance for the September 11 attacks.

The California State House voted unanimously to adopt the Freedom Flag last Thursday, following Virginia, Delaware and Oklahoma. California is the most populated state in the country to recognize the symbol.

The Freedom Flag Foundation, created in Richmond in the days following 9/11, has been working to make the flag the national symbol of remembrance for the terror attacks.

Before the vote, state representatives shared personal stories about how September 11 affected them. House Representative Blanca E. Rubio presented the resolution to the California State Assembly.

"As those of us who experience and remember 9/11 grow older and the population born post 9/11 grows larger, it is imperative that we hold true to the promise of never forget," Rubio said.

The flag has now been flown in all 50 states, and its lessons are taught in more than 2,500 schools every year. It serves as a unified and age-appropriate way to ensure future generations remember both the terror attacks and how the nation united afterward.

The foundation hopes California's adoption will encourage other states to follow suit.

WATCH: Chesterfield County teacher uses Freedom Flag to teach students about 9/11 remembrance

Chesterfield County teacher uses Freedom Flag to teach students about 9/11 remembrance

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.