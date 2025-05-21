Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond's historic Byrd Theatre is almost done with years-long seat replacement project

Byrd Theatre seat replacement project
Ben Cronly
Seats on the Byrd’s side sections have been removed.
Byrd Theatre seat replacement project
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Byrd Theatre is onto its next leg of improvements. The Carytown theater embarked Monday on the third and final phase of its seat replacement project, removing the seats in the side sections of the movie hall to replace them with updated, wider seats. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone