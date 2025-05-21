Richmond's historic Byrd Theatre is almost done with years-long seat replacement project

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Byrd Theatre is onto its next leg of improvements. The Carytown theater embarked Monday on the third and final phase of its seat replacement project, removing the seats in the side sections of the movie hall to replace them with updated, wider seats. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
