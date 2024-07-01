Two arrested in connection to Byrd Park murder, robbery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people have been arrested and now face charges inconnection to the murder of a Richmond man in Byrd Park, police say.

The suspects, 51-year-old Lavena Brown and 25-year-old Daquan Brunson have both been charged with the following crimes:



Murder

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Robbery

Carjacking

Use of a firearm in the commission of a murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery

Use of a firearm in the commission of a carjacking

Brunson also faces a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

On June 12, 46-year-old Wilson Negron was found with a gunshot injury on the 1300 block of Hampton Street, near Byrd Park in Richmond. Nelson was taken to a nearby a hospital, where he later died.

If you have more information about Negron's murder, police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

