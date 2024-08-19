Report: Child shoots man in Chesterfield home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A three-year-old boy shot a man Monday morning in a Chesterfield County, Virginia home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The adult victim was flown to the hospital where his condition is not yet known.

The shooting was reported at about 9:45 a.m. on Butler Lane in the Ettrick community.

The initial report indicated the child grabbed an "unsecured" gun in the home and fired a shot that struck the man in the chest.

Other adults were in the home at the time, sources told Burkett.

Chesterfield Police are investigating the shooting and will work to determine what happened.

Police have not yet released official information about the shooting.

The victim's relationship with the child has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.