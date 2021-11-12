Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Christmas Town returns with Celtic Fyre

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Are you ready for some Christmas cheer? Busch Gardens Williamsburg's beloved Christmas Town returns Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 2.

Voted the World’s Most Beautiful Theme Park every year since 1990, Busch Gardens will transform into a stunning holiday wonderland with more than 10 million twinkling lights, one of the largest light displays in North America.

Along with a return of fan favorite shows, bites and delights, this year’s must-see event will appeal to guests of all ages with new performances and activities, including:

Celtic Fyre®: A Christmas Celebration – Celtic Fyre returns for the first-time ever during Christmas Town. Voted USA Today’s #1 Theme Park Entertainment, this iconic fan favorite show celebrates Irish culture with step dancing at Abbey Stone Theatre. The encore performance adds Christmas flair with a new twist on a Killarney classic.

– Celtic Fyre returns for the first-time ever during Christmas Town. Voted USA Today’s #1 Theme Park Entertainment, this iconic fan favorite show celebrates Irish culture with step dancing at Abbey Stone Theatre. The encore performance adds Christmas flair with a new twist on a Killarney classic. Up on the Haus Top – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Warm up with modern-day Christmas classics in a festive performance in Das Festhaus.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Warm up with modern-day Christmas classics in a festive performance in Das Festhaus. Unto Us – A choral celebration of the greatest story ever told. The first Christmas comes alive in this inspiring new show takes place in the open-air Il Teatro di San Marco Theatre.

– A choral celebration of the greatest story ever told. The first Christmas comes alive in this inspiring new show takes place in the open-air Il Teatro di San Marco Theatre. Holiday Scavenger Hunt presented by Coca-Cola© – Spot the special holiday ornaments around the park and you could receive a Coca-Cola prize while supplies last!

– Spot the special holiday ornaments around the park and you could receive a Coca-Cola prize while supplies last! North Pole Nightcap Bar – Grab your swizzle stick and make a toboggin run to the all-new bar featuring specialty holiday cocktails!

You can renew holiday traditions by enjoying fan favorite Christmas Town classics including Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and the '‘Twas that Night' ice skating show featuring Champion figure skater Elvis Stojko, who brings the magic of Christmas Eve alive in a spectacular performance.

Other popular returning fun includes:

Elmo’s Christmas Wish - Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! Families are sure to be singing and dancing along while watching this fun holiday show. Visit the Sesame Street Forest of Fun outdoor stage to enjoy this show!

Join Cookie Monster, Rosita, Grover and Zoe as they help Elmo find his Christmas wish! Families are sure to be singing and dancing along while watching this fun holiday show. Visit the Sesame Street Forest of Fun outdoor stage to enjoy this show! O’Tannenbaum - Gather in front of Festhaus for a Christmas light show unlike any you’ve ever experienced

Gather in front of Festhaus for a Christmas light show unlike any you’ve ever experienced Scrooge No More - The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future will be swept away at the Globe Theatre this season

The ghosts of Christmas past, present and future will be swept away at the Globe Theatre this season Holiday Flavors to Savor – Find the tastes of the season throughout the park with the return of fan-favorite beverages, including the decadent Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate and the extra-jolly After Dinner Mint Hot Chocolate, perfect for after the kids nestle snug in their beds. The ever-popular Christmas Turkey Dinner returns to the Festhaus, the perfect meal while guests enjoy the all-new show Up on the Haus Top!

More 20 thrilling rides and coasters, festive treats and holiday shopping complete the immersive experience with Christmas fun for the whole family.

“Christmas Town is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to create unforgettable memories in an incredible park setting and we are thrilled to feature its full, park-wide return this year,” said park President Kevin Lembke. “With more than 10 million lights and all new shows, 2021 promises to be our best holiday celebration ever. From the meticulously decorated trees to the beautifully choreographed new shows, this year’s Christmas Town gives us all a reason to celebrate the season again with friends and family. Not even Scrooge himself will be able to resist joining in on the festive holiday cheer.”

Christmas Town will run on select dates through January 2, 2022.

Visit Busch Gardens Williamsburg's official site for more information and to purchase tickets, Fun Cards or Memberships. You can stay up to date with park events, attractions and more by following Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .

To learn more about the park's health and safety guidelines, click here.