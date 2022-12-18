Busch Gardens Williamsburg will permanently close popular ride in 3 weeks

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be saying goodbye to one of its longtime rides in just three weeks, according to officials with the amusement park.

In an email sent to members Friday, officials said Mäch Tower will be permanently closing on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

WTKR Mach Tower at Busch Gardners in Williamsburg, Virginia.

"Since opening at Busch Gardens in 2011, Mäch Tower has thrilled riders for over a decade. After review and consideration of overall guest satisfaction, we have made the decision to close Mäch Tower permanently," the email said. "Now through January 8, we invite you to drop in for one more ride on this spiraling drop tower (ride availability subject to change)."

The ride is the tallest attraction in the park, lifting riders nearly 240 feet into the air. After it brings people to the top, it drops at a fast speed.