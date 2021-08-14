Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream returns; 'amplified scares' spur parental discretion warning

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Howl-O-Scream is back at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and this year the park will have five haunted houses, four terror-tories, four sinister shows, two party zones and "unsuspecting horrors" awaiting visitors, park officials announced Friday.

As a result, parental discretion is advised after 6 p.m. since park officials said this year’s event contains "amplified scares that are not recommended for children," park officials said.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg Howl-O-Scream

New Kings Dominion 4D spin roller coster Tumbili promises 'topsy-turvy adventure'

Seven coasters will be open at night, and there are two new haunted houses, two new terror-tories and two new shows, park officials said.

Howl-O-Scream will take place on select nights from Sept. 10 to Oct. 31.

Howl-O-Scream closes out a fun day at the park that kicks off with The Count’s Spooktacular, which boasts even more trick or treating locations than ever before for kids of all ages.

There is spooky fun for the whole family at the Count’s Spooktacular, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 to Oct. 31.

Click here for more information and to get tickets

More info about Howl-O-Scream from Busch Gardens Williamsburg:

Busch Gardens Williamsburg Howl-O-Scream

2021 HAUNTED HOUSES

1. NEW! Witch of the Woods- Legend tells of the old Witch of the Woods, who descended upon

the ancient village and wreaked havoc. Nobody alive has seen her, but if you’re brave enough to

travel the woods at night, it’s said that you can hear her chanting and crying out to the skies.

Those who give in to her control become her disciples, and those who don’t…inevitably meet

the same fate. But this is only a story, right?

2. NEW! KILLarney Diner - What say, Daddy-O? Word around town is that something landed in the

forest right behind our favorite sock hop. Will you make it through your meal before becoming

the flavor of tomorrow’s blue plate special?

3. NEW! Nevermore - An unearthly plague ravages the land. You cry out for help, and the nobility

turns a deaf ear. You perish in the streets, and the nobility turns a blind eye. You are reborn,

and the nobility is silent forevermore. Welcome to the gothic nightmare of Prospero, last heir to

the House of Usher – inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

4. RETURNING FAVORITE! Circo Sinistro - No one knows when or where the tents will rise, but all

who see them are drawn to find out what lies inside. This haunted house is not of this world

and not of this time. Beware! What you see, you soon will be.

5. RETURNING FAVORITE! Dystopia - In the wastelands, help is given to those who seek out the

new utopia. The final bastion of hope lies with the new society who has scavenged together the

last remnants of technology and power. Not all who seek shall find, but all who find shall join…

or perish.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg Howl-O-Scream

2021 TERROR-TORIES (SCARE ZONES)

1. NEW! Hexed Hollow (Rhinefeld village) – This village, and all who travel through it, are cursed

by an ancient magic. Dark magics flow freely in the Hollow, and nothing is ever going to be the

same.

2. NEW! Meat Market (New France village)– Fresh meat! The denizens of this devious dwelling are

serving up a delectable delicatessen and gorging on human hors d’oeuvres.

3. RETURNING FAVORITE! Ripper Row® (England village): Don’t wander the streets of

Whitechapel after dark – you never know who you might run in to. Murder, mayhem, and

mistaken identities abound in the back alleys of this English town.

4. RETURNING FAVORITE! Garden of the Souls (Italy Gardens): A ghastly transformation has taken

place in the Gardens, where the graves of the deceased carry a dark secret, and grieving spirits

wander freely.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg Howl-O-Scream

2021 SINISTER SHOWS

1. NEW! Phantoms of the Festhaus – This isn’t your typical singing contest. Join the living

audience as your favorite ghouls take on spooky hits, and the winner is put to vote. The more

spirited the audience is, the more exciting the competition is.

2. NEW! Skeletones –These lively musicians and singers leaves nothing but bones on Il Teatro di

San Marco, located in San Marco, Italy. Take a break from the scares with this spooky ensemble.

3. RETURNING FAVORITE! Jack is Back –The popular disco dance celebration returns to Ireland village

with pumpkins, scarecrows and Howl-O-Scream’s leading character, Jack.

4. RETURNING FAVORITE! Monster Stomp on Ripper Row - This modern rock and rhythm

spectacular features Jack the Ripper like you’ve never seen him before. Electrifying percussion,

dynamic dance and sensational singing return to Globe Theatre stage in a pulse-pounding revue.

Monster Stomp on Ripper Row opens Oct 1.

PARTY ZONES

1. France - A Queen’s duty is never done – even after death. Revel with the bourgeoisie like it’s

1793!

2. Festa Italia - The circus is in town and you have a front row seat to this Ringmaster’s melodic

machinations. Party with the clowns ‘til the moon goes down!

OTHER EXPERIENCES

• Coasters at Night- See Busch Gardens’ iconic coaster loops and drops in a whole new light after

dark. Dare to drop 205 ft. on Griffon into total darkness?

• BOOze Bars – Stop by one of the themed BOOze bars located throughout the park for liquid

courage to tackle your greatest fears. Become the mastermind behind the scares at the

interactive Control Bar, where guests can initiate scares in different villages and houses with the

push of a button.

• Roaming Hack Pack- These roaming monsters have one objective— to remind the most

confident and unsuspecting guests that there is no place to hide at Howl-O-Scream. You may

hear the roar of their chainsaws coming, or you might not…