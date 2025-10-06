Police: Teen climbs 100-feet up Busch Gardens roller coaster, needs rescue

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An 18-year-old Virginia man was charged with trespassing after he climbed the Tempesto roller coaster at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Charles Parker, of Woodbridge, Virginia, climbed the ride to a catwalk about 100 feet in the air Sunday evening, according to officials with both the James City County Fire Department and Police Department.

The James City County Fire Department was called in to help get Parker safely back down to the ground.

The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and remains under investigation.

Tempesto, which opened in 2019, is consider a high-speed launch coaster which takes riders approximately 150 feet in the air.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

