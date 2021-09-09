WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Ready for an exciting thrill? Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest roller coaster is getting ready for launch!

The park's newest highly-anticipated, record-breaking coaster, Pantheon®, will open in March 2022.

It features four launches, two inversions, a 95-degree drop, and will reach speeds up to 73 mph. The coaster was scheduled to open last year, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Busch Gardens claims it's the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster. You'll be able to find it in the park's "Fiesta Italia" village.

“Pantheon will be an incredible addition to our world class coaster lineup, and showcase our dedication to bringing innovative, exciting new rides to the park,” said park President, Kevin Lembke. “As with so many others, we faced unprecedented challenges over the past two years, resulting in delays to the scheduled opening. We are so grateful for the excitement and patience of our guests, as the March 2022 opening of Pantheon marks an exciting new page in the story of Busch Gardens.”

Busch Gardens released rides stats for Pantheon back in July 2019:

The ride is a multi-launch coaster

Launch 1 speed: 36 mph

Launch 2 speed: 50 mph

Launch 2 speed (backward): 61 mph

Launch 3 speed: 67 mph

The track length is 3,328 feet

Maximum speed: 72.5 mph

Ride duration: Two minutes

Membership to the park starts at $11.75 per month.

2022 members will actually get a VIP experience as they will be among the first to ride Pantheon. Members with at least three visits to Busch Gardens between September 10 and December 31, 2021 will receive an invitation to an exclusive Passport to Thrills Celebration, featuring Pantheon. The event will include special entertainment, refreshments, and more.

