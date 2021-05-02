Busch Gardens giving away free tickets to veterans

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Busch Gardens Williamsburg is offering free admission to U.S. veterans as a way of thanking them for their service.

"Following a challenging year, it’s a true privilege to honor the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so much for our country,” SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Interim CEO Marc Swanson said. “We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve and offer their families the chance to make unforgettable memories.”

Addition information about the limited time offer can be found here. The theme park's offer includes tickets for not only the honored veteran, but also up to three guests.

Additionally, veterans and active military service members can buy up to six additional tickets at 50% off.

"Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate," park officials said.

You must register for the tickets before May 16 and they must be used between May 16 and June 27.