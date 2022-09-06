Busch Gardens unveils new indoor 'straddle coaster'

WILLIAMSBURG Va. — Virginia's first straddle coaster is opening at Busch Gardens Williamsburg next year, the park announced on Tuesday.

The tenth roller coaster for Busch Gardens will be it's first that is completely indoors. It will be housed in the Curse of DarKastle building, paying homage to the previous ride for loyal park fans, the park said.

Here's how Busch Gardens described the theme behind their new ride:

King Ludwig’s abandoned fortress resurfaces as strange weather patterns have been recorded near the cursed castle grounds. Only the bravest souls will embark on snowmobiles in this dark expedition to discover the mysterious phenomenon. A supernatural force is imminent as explorers discover that they are evading more than just a raging storm...Traveling on snowmobiles across 2,454 feet of track, daring explorers race through total darkness while changing course to avoid the elements. As the weather strikes, riders encounter four accelerating launches and speed through the storm on this family-friendly dark ride experience.

“DarKoaster will be an exciting and unique addition to our world class lineup of coasters,” said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President. “As an indoor attraction, DarKoaster complements our collection of thrill rides and offers a new experience to enjoy throughout the year. Plus, with only a 48-inch height requirement, DarKoaster is a ride for the whole family to conquer together.”

