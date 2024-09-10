Police remind parents to 'take responsibility' after Busch Gardens altercations

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An altercation broke out in a large crowd at Busch Gardens Saturday night, the opening weekend of Howl-O-Scream, leading to additional law enforcement resources getting called in to help, according to a statement from the city on behalf of the James City County Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. when the park's Howl-O-Scream event was ending, police responded to a disturbance within a crowd of several hundred people, police said.

The disturbance started as a verbal dispute between two large groups of people, mostly children and young adults, who were in line for rides near the park's entrance, according to police.

The incident escalated, prompting officers from JCCPD, the Williamsburg Police Department, and deputies from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office to help the other law enforcement personnel who were already there, police said.

During this time, some park attendees made statements indicating that someone in the crowd may have had a firearm and the crowd dispersed, police said.

Shortly after, a group of children believed to be part of the altercation started walking back towards the park's entrance, police said.

Officers noticed one child grabbing at his waistband in a way that, according to police, "suggested he might be armed." Police did not say how old the child was.

Police said the child initially refused to show his hands when officers asked him to.

After, the child briefly cooperated, but then made another motion towards his waistband, police said.

Police said the child was detained but they found no weapon on him.

The child was then released to his parents.

Another dispute broke out in the France parking lot after the initial dispute and before the child was detained, but was quickly over once more law enforcement personnel arrived, police added.

There were no reported injuries in connection to the incidents. There were also no arrests or weapons detected by law enforcement, police said.

JCCPD is using Saturday night as a reminder of the park's rules, especially as fans come to the park for its annual Howl-O-Scream festivities.

"...guests who fail to adhere to the park’s code of conduct disrupt the experience for others, create unnecessary safety risks, and may face expulsion/banishment from the park and/or legal repercussions. Parents and guardians must take responsibility for supervising their children, ensuring they behave appropriately and are picked up promptly. We are committed to ensuring Howl-O-Scream is a safe and fun event for all, and guests play a cooperative role in achieving this goal," police said in the release.