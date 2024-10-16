How you can get moving and support these Virginia breast cancer fundraisers

RICHMOND, Va. -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! A time to learn, connect, and act to help those battling breast cancer.

This October, CBS 6 wants to encourage you to get moving!

More and more research is linking increased movement to reduced death rates from cancer.

A study out of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York involving over 1,000 survivors shows that regular exercise is associated with a 25% reduced risk of all causes of death and a significant reduction in cancer mortality.

CBS 6's GeNienne Samuels met one local woman who uses movement daily to turn her unexpected stage four breast cancer diagnosis into a quest to improve the quality of life of others.

Erica Porter is a former Women of Wrestling Champion and cancer survivor. She established the Endorphasm Foundation to provide free resources and movement classes for those diagnosed with cancer.

Chrissy Wingfield is a mother of two who struggled to find motivation after she was also diagnosed with breast cancer until she met Porter.

Both of these powerhouse women are on a mission to help people move through cancer. And you can help by supporting one of their breast cancer fundraisers.

Fifth Annual Burpees for Boobs

The 5th Annual Burpees for Boobs is Saturday, October 19.

If you'd like to help Erica - and the mission of the Endorphasm Foundation this weekend, the burpees start at 10 a.m. at Endorphasm Gym (2510 Wayside Drive, near Hull Street and Turner Roads.)

The goal is to do 500 burpees in under an hour.

But if you can't get to the gym, don't worry, you can do the burpees anywhere at any time, even in the comfort of your own home.

Your donation goes directly to the Endorphasm Foundation and is tax deductible.

Here’s a quick recap of last year’s Burpees for Boobs where GeNienne completed 500 burpees in under an hour!

FIRST ANNUAL BOWL FOR A CURE

Also on October 19th after your burpees, you can join Crissy Wingfield in knocking down some pins at the first annual "Bowl for the Cure" at Bowl America Southwest in Midlothian.

All donations will go to "Susan G. Komen for the Cure" for cancer screenings, diagnosis, and treatment assistance.

You can also email Crissy at crissywingfield@outlook.com.

