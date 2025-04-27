'Beyond grateful' burn survivors find community and healing: 'They saved my life'

RICHMOND, Va. — The impacts of fire injuries extend far beyond the physical, and they can affect mental health and well-being for a lifetime. To address this, staff from VCU Health Evans Haynes Burn Center hosted a Burn Survivor Sunday event to create a vital support network for those affected by burn injuries.

Nearly half a million people suffer burn injuries annually across the country, making ongoing support crucial for recovery.

Charlie Xavier, a survivor who fought for her life just three weeks ago, emphasized the importance of the event.

"I never thought I would be back in that place," Xavier reflected. "It was terrifying."

WTVR Charlie Xavier

Xavier, who experienced life-threatening complications, spent more than a week in the hospital. It marked her longest stay since her accident several years ago.

"It's not always easy. You know, there are surgeries that some of us have to have multiple times each year," Xavier explained. "There are setbacks medically that mean you can't attend physical therapy or occupational therapy."

Despite the challenges, attending Burn Survivor Sunday was essential for Xavier.

"It fills my soul," Xavier said, highlighting the emotional support the event provides.

The event brought together staff and survivors, fostering a sense of community and healing.

WTVR VCU Health Evans Haynes Burn Center Director Dr. Michael Feldman

Burn Center Director Dr. Michael Feldman noted the significance of these connections.

"This is what it's all about. This is how we are driven as a team, by our patients, by our survivors, who aren't just patients—they are family," Feldman said.

Kody Morris, another survivor who is still recovering from severe burn injuries, attended the event.

"It was good to see everybody, like seeing old friends," Morris said.

WTVR Kody Morris

Morris expressed his gratitude for the care he received at the burn center.

"They saved my life. I'm beyond grateful," Morris said.

He felt a sense of purpose in connecting with others who had undergone similar experiences.

"It's good to see other people who have been through it, to talk with them. You get to share your experiences and what others can learn from them," Morris added. "It's a long process, very long."

While each survivor's journey is unique, event organizers hope Burn Survivor Sunday serves as a reminder that no one has to navigate their recovery alone.

"You just have to continue to fight and survive and persevere and thrive," Xavier concluded.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.