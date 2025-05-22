Man dies a week after he was found shot in crashed truck, Buckingham County Sheriff's Office says

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A man has died a week after he was found shot in a crashed truck, according to the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office.

Scott Randall, 45, of Dillwyn, was found shot on Monday, May 12, around 1 p.m. He died Monday, May 19, after being removed from life support.

Randall was shot once in the head.

Vincent Rose, 41, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He is being held on no bond at Piedmont Regional Jail.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

