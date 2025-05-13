Sheriff's office: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Buckingham County shooting, suspect in custody

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A man is injured and another is in custody after a shooting in Buckingham County on Monday.

According to a news release from the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Pattie Road just before 1 p.m.

First responders found a 45-year-old man who had been shot in the head, sitting in a truck that had crashed into the woods. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Vincent Rose, 41, was arrested in connection to the shooting.

"We extended our thanks to the Virginia State Police, University of Virginia Pegasus, University of Virginia Police Department and Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Buckingham County Sheriff's Office at 434-969-1772.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube