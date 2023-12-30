Missing 11-year-old Chesterfield girl last seen early Saturday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old Chesterfield County girl last seen early Saturday.

Chesterfield Police said Bryana Escobar-Guardado was last seen around 2 a.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Early Settlers Road.

Police described Bryana as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Bryana’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

