Police ID Virginia residents who died in Massachusetts Fourth of July crash

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 15:22:37-04

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. -- State police have released the identities of two Virginia residents who died in a car crash in Massachusetts on the July Fourth holiday.

The victims of Sunday’s crash in New Bedford were 38-year-old Bryan Crow and 35-year-old Sally Moreland, both of Newport News, Virginia.

Police say the car was heading north on Route 140 at about 7:45 p.m. when it left the highway and struck a guardrail before entering the median and hitting a tree.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation but police believe speed was a factor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
