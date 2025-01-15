They were seen walking a small dog with a pink harness. Now they're charged with murder.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Two women were arrested and charged with the murder of a Virginia rideshare driver after investigators posted pictures of the women and their dog on Facebook.

"The investigation quickly developed two people of interest, and they are pictured below accompanied by a small white dog with a pink harness," the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted on January 11, one day after the driver’s body was discovered in Brodnax, Virginia.

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Brunswick County murder arrests

On January 14, investigators arrested Zakaila Ronae Stith, 20, of Brodnax, and Isabelle Nyellie Battle, 20, of Midlothian, Virginia. Both women were jailed without bond at the Meherrin River Regional Jail.

They are charged with aggravated murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, use of a firearm by a felon, robbery, accessory to aggravated murder, and transporting/concealing/moving human remains, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe robbery was the motive behind the "random act of violence," though they noted the investigation was ongoing.

The victim, whose name has not been released pending the notification of family members, was a Richmond-area rideshare driver in his 40s.

Investigators said he picked up the women in the Midlothian area the morning of the murder.

Investigators stated the driver was not officially working for larger rideshare companies like Lyft or Uber when he gave the women the ride.

They also said the driver had no prior connection to the women.

While the man's body was found in the area of Moore Drive/Boydton Plank Road, his car was found abandoned at the end of Tower Road.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.